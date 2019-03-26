Harbour Air will become the world’s first all-electric airline. (Harbour Air Seaplanes Facebook)

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

Harbour Air will soon get what it claims is the world’s first electric seaplane.

The Richmond-based airline announced Tuesday it’s working with an electric aviation company in Washington state to modify its fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor.

These “ePlanes” don’t use fossil fuels or produce emissions.

The company says the aviation industry is responsible for 12 per cent of all U.S. carbon emissions – 4.9 per cent globally.

“In 2018, 75 per cent of worldwide airline flights were 1,000 miles or less in range,” said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of the aviation company MagniX. “We see tremendous potential for electric aviation to transform this heavily trafficked ‘middle mile’ range.”

Harbour Air, which flies to the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Whistler, Seattle and the Sunshine Coast, become the first airline in North America to go carbon-neutral by buying carbon offsets in 2007.

The first of its planes to get the upgrade will be a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver. The company plans to conduct its first flight tests of all-electric aircraft later this year.

READ MORE: More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING: BC Ferry crashes into Langdale terminal

Just Posted

UPDATED: Council zeros in on Balment Park indoor facility location

Proposal sees facility built over existing BMX course, city and bike society to mull track options

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

On display at the Cranbrook Public Library Jeannette Oostlander original oil paintings… Continue reading

New college office to foster connections with students, alumni

COTR hires Graham Knipfel to serve as director of newly-created Donor and Alumni Engagement office

Ktunaxa Nation holds first language summit since 2011

The language summit coincides with the youth’s, allowing for trans-generational transfer of knowledge

Ktunaxa Nation holds Ahead of the Game 2.0 youth summit

Youth summit coincides with language summit

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

BREAKING: BC Ferry crashes into Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Vancouver Island home to B.C.’s luckiest lotto store

Five million-dollar winners have bought tickets from same Port Alberni corner store

Video of ‘shocking, chilling execution’ opens B.C. murder hearing

Sentencing underway for Brandon Woody after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Nanaimo

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Most Read