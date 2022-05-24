‘Happy to be back’: Fernie and Cranbrook community choirs putting on joint concerts this weekend

It will be the first regular concert event since the pandemic

The Fernie Community Choir’s Christmas concert at Holy Family Catholic Church from 2017. File photo. (Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press)

A pair of joint concerts by the Fernie and Cranbrook community choirs is coming up this weekend in celebration of spring and singing together again.

The Knox-Knox Concert Event will take place on Friday (May 27) at the Fernie Knox United Church at 7 p.m., and on Saturday (May 28) at the Cranbrook Knox Presbyterian Church at 1:30 p.m.

“Choir concerts are back!!!” reads a poster for the event.

“The Fernie and Cranbrook Community Choirs are excited to present this joint concert to celebrate singing together again.”

“Please come and enjoy,” said Ute Hammer of the Fernie Community Choir.

“It’s meant to be relatively lighthearted as to enjoy that spring is here and that choir is back.”

The concert is being put on under the direction of David Pasivirta, and will be the first performance from the Cranbrook Community Choir since 2019, according to the poster.

“There was a masked Christmas concert in Fernie (from the Fernie choir) last December, but this is the first regular concert since the world changed so abruptly in the spring of 2020,” the poster reads.

The Fernie Knox United Church venue is asking that attendees wear masks to enter and exit the building.

Songs on the program include English songs, African folk songs, a sea shanty song, and Loch Lomond as the finale.

“We’re doing a little surprise one, too,” Hammer said.

Tickets are $10 per person and only available at the door. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

“We just want to share our music with people,” Hammer said.

“We’re just happy to be back.”

