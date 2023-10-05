Halloween Safety Tips for Trick or Treaters

Cranbrook RCMP and ICBC have released some tips to help keep children safe on Halloween

Children, age 12 or under, can complete this colouring sheet to be entered into a contest to win one of three gift baskets. The finished colouring sheets must be dropped off at the RCMP office in Cranbrook by Oct. 25 (courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP and ICBC Road Safety and Autoplan Brokers have released nine safety tips to keep little ghouls, goblins and superheros safe on Halloween.

1. Always walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk away from the curb or roadway. This way, you are

less exposed to vehicles.

2. If there is no sidewalk, always walk facing traffic using the outside edge or shoulder of the roadway so you can see oncoming vehicles and drivers can see you. This is very important on rural roads, where the edge of the road is poorly marked.

3. Dress to be seen. Bright clothing makes it easier for drivers to see you during the daytime. At dusk, night or in poor weather, wear reflective material on your shoes, cap or jacket.

4. Steps to crossing safely:

• Stop before stepping onto a road, driveway or lane.

• Look in all directions, left-right-left and over your shoulder for vehicles that may be turning. Keep looking for approaching vehicles as you cross.

• Listen for approaching vehicles that aren’t visible, but could be coming from a driveway, around a corner or over a hill.

• Make eye contact with drivers, so you know they see you and they know you see them.

• Check that vehicles have stopped before you step off the curb or road.

• Obey all traffic signs.

• Walk, don’t run, across a street, driveway or lane.

5. Don’t wear headphones when crossing the street. You won’t be able to hear signs of danger.

6. Don’t jaywalk. Cross only at corners or marked crosswalks.

7. Parked vehicles can be dangerous. An approaching driver may not see you between parked vehicles, and you may not see moving vehicles. Stop and look left-right-left around the parked vehicle before crossing.

8. Parking lots require your special attention. Vehicles can back up or move without warning and drivers are often distracted.

9. Rules for railway crossings:

• Don’t play around railway crossings. These are danger zones.

• Know that trains always have the right of way. They do not slow down at crossings like vehicles do. Use designated railway crossings and obey all signals and signs.

• Wait until a train passes completely before crossing the tracks. Watch for more than one train and check if a train is coming from the opposite direction.

• Look left-right-left before crossing. Be extra careful and watch your step when crossing railway tracks.

Cranbrook RCMP and ICBC Road Safety and Autoplan Brokers have partnered to offer a kids colouring contest that will help teach trick-or-treaters pedestrian safety on Halloween.

Youth age 12 and under can collect a colouring sheet from the RCMP office at 31 11 Ave. South and return it when completed to win a prize. There will also be three gift baskets that they can enter to win. The contest closes Oct. 25.

Children will need to apply their knowledge of pedestrian safety through a fill-in-the-blank questionnaire on the colouring sheet.

