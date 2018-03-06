Half pound of pot found after highway accident

On March 4, Cranbrook RCMP arrested two people after a traffic incident on Highway 3.

Cranbrook RCMP were called to a collision between a semi-truck and a car on Highway 3 at 3:30 pm. While conducting the investigation members noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Subsequent investigation located several items including approximately a half pound of marijuana, as well as other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two individuals, both residents of Cranbrook, were arrested and later released for court in May.