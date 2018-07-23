Evan Goldberg, left, and Seth Rogen, co-writers and co-producers of “Sausage Party,” pose together for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 2, 2016. Movie star Seth Rogen, Olympic medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and retired astronaut Chris Hadfield are joining Canada’s Walk of Fame. In total, 10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December, which also marks the event’s 20th anniversary. Also joining the club is Rogen’s frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, a writer, director and childhood friend who rose alongside Rogen to the upper echelons of Hollywood with hit movies including “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express.”THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Pizzello, Invision

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Movie star Seth Rogen, Olympic medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and retired astronaut Chris Hadfield are joining Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The organization said Monday its latest cohort of influential Canadians will also include a posthumous honour for Montreal singer Leonard Cohen.

In total, 10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December, which also marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Also joining the club is Rogen’s frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, a writer, director and childhood friend who rose alongside Rogen to the upper echelons of Hollywood with hit movies including “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express.”

RELATED: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

The Vancouver-born duo — who will share a star with their names on the same plaque — welcomed the news with a video spoof of “The Red Green Show” posted online Monday.

Their version, called “The Seth + Evan Show,” featured the comics dressed in plaid shirts and khakis that recalled the looks of titular character Red and his bespectacled nephew Harold.

“Being Canadian is the biggest honour anyone could ask for,” Rogen said in the role of Red. “But an even bigger honour is getting inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.”

Doctors Without Borders president Joanne Liu, singer-songwriter Andy Kim and billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison, head of the Jim Pattison Group, are also set to be honoured.

And U.S.-born funnywoman Andrea Martin is getting a spot for spending her formative years in Canada working on ”SCTV,” as well as “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and other homegrown productions. She recently received her Canadian citizenship.

The inclusion of Olympic favourites Virtue and Moir might come as a surprise, acknowledged walk of fame head Jeffrey Latimer, because they’re still active in their skating careers.

“Many times the walk of fame has celebrated the success of great sports figures and Olympians after (they)… have retired,” he noted.

But Latimer said he believed it’s important to induct sports figures “when they are on top of the world.”

RELATED: Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

This year’s honorees will also be part of the ”hometown star” initiative launched earlier this year, in which markers will be laid near the places each honouree grew up.

Inductees will also receive $10,000 to donate to a local charity of their choice, Latimer said.

Latimer added that the induction gala will include a reunion of past honorees. Invitations have also been sent to former Canadian prime ministers and governor generals.

“Right now we’ve got over 20 of the past inductees,” Latimer said of those who have committed to attend. “I think there’s going to be many more.”

The ceremony takes place Dec. 1 in Toronto and will air on CTV later the same month.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency
Next story
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Just Posted

BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

New quad arrives for City firefighting

A new side-by-side off-road vehicle has been added to the Cranbrook Fire… Continue reading

Firefighters deal with small blaze near Jaffray

A suspected pump failure in an outbuilding sparks fire that was quickly knocked down on Saturday

Other than a few incidents, Julyfest went well, RCMP say

RCMP maintained a strong presence throughout the annual Julyfest weekend, Kimberley’s popular… Continue reading

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

WATCH: The Week in Review: July 20

WATCH: READ MORE: Grassfire destroys home One home was lost in a… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby D. B. John’s ‘Star of the North’ is a novel… Continue reading

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Most Read