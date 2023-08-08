Laketown Shaketown has announced that Gwen Stefani will be the headliner for their 2024 music festival which will take place from June 28 to June 30. Tickets go on sale Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. (Courtesy of Laketown Shakedown)

Gwen Stefani announced as headliner for Laketown Shakedown 2024

First tier tickets will be available to purchase on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.

Concert and pop music enthusiasts may want to start planning their ‘sweet escape’ back to Youbou next June as it will no doubt be a show not to be missed. Laketown Ranch has announced that iconic multiple Grammy-winning superstar Gwen Stefani will be lighting up the stage as the headliner for next summer’s Laketown Shakedown in Lake Cowichan, which will take place from June 28 to June 30, 2024.

Limited First Tier tickets to see the music sensation will go on sale Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. at laketownshakedown.com.

READ MORE: Laketown Shakedown turns it up on Canada Day weekend

Those who attended Sunfest may have been treated to a surprise, seeing Stefani perform duets ‘Nobody But You’ and ‘Happy Anywhere’ with her husband country music star Blake Shelton. Both were No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2020.

While one of Stefani’s more well known songs from her days with band No Doubt states she’s “Just a Girl” fans would argue she is so much more. Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, and got her start as the charismatic front-woman of the 90’s band No Doubt known for hits like ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’, and since leaving the band has become an multi-platinum solo artist.

Last month Stefani released her new single ‘True Babe’, a pop anthem with an alt twist. It highlights her trademark lilting vocals and knack for unfiltered lyrical honesty.

Throughout it all, Stefani has remained a trend-setting music and fashion icon with an impressive array of honors – four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award. She’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide, including her four-times platinum debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. – that delivered the hit singles ‘Rich Girl’, ‘What You Waiting For?’ and No. 1 hit ‘Hollaback Girl’. Her sophomore album, The Sweet Escape, featured the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single ‘Wind It Up’ and the anthem ‘The Sweet Escape’. Her critically praised latest album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and includes her No. 1 single ‘Used To Love You’.

For more updates and information about Laketown Shakedown 2024 and ticket sales, visit laketownshakedown.com.

