Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, a source tells Black Press Media.

A man with a gun entered the BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island and shot a 25-year-old member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union local 502, the source, who is familiar with the incident, said on condition of anonymity.

Richmond RCMP confirmed the shooting, saying they were called to the training centre in the 11000-block of Twigg Place just after 9 a.m.

The 25-year-old man, who is a trainee, was found suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

“A witness reported seeing a man, dressed in black fleeing the area on foot,” the release said.

Not long after, police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 5600-block of No. 7 Road in Richmond, about a 10-minute drive south from the training centre.

“At this time, police cannot confirm whether the shooting and vehicle fire are related,” RCMP said. “However, the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.”

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed a medical emergency call was made at 9:14 a.m. from the training centre’s address. Three ambulances were deployed and two patients were taken to hospital, one in serious condition.

“We have provided counsellors on site,” said Lauren Chan, spokesperson with the maritime employers’ group. “For the remainder and balance of the week, the training centre will be closed, with training resuming next week.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle fire is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

No comment from the ILWU local.

