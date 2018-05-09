Xin (Ivy) Zhou outside Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UPDATE: Seven-year domestic animal ban for B.C. woman in cruelty case after 82 animals seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service for Surrey woman Xin (Ivy) Zhou

A Surrey woman charged with animal cruelty in connection with the seizure of 82 distressed animals in 2016 has been found guilty.

In Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday, Xin (Ivy) Zhou received two years probation but – despite a request from Crown – no lifetime ban from owning animals.

She was, however, given a seven-year ban from owning domestic animals.

As well, she was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

The decision concluded seven days of trial that began two weeks ago.

BC SPCA had announced in 2016 that Zhou has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, following the seizure of 67 cats, 12 dogs and three puppies from the 19400-block of Colebrook Road.

She was charged with a single count of causing an animal to be in distress.

“I did not find Miss Zhou to be a credible witness,” Judge Daniel Weatherly said following the verdict.

“At times her evidence made no logical sense.”

RELATED: Two ‘distressed’ cats euthanized

RELATED: Charges in Surrey animal-cruelty case

Prior to this afternoon’s sentencing hearing, Zhou – who had told court she knew 30-50 English words – spoke to reporters without a translator.

One person at the scene who speaks Mandarin said she told media she planned to appeal the decision.

At the sentencing hearing, the Crown called for the judge to impose a lifetime ban to prevent Zhou from owning animals, however Zhou’s lawyer told Weatherly that the harm was not intentional and that lifetime ban on ownership is “not warranted.”

twitter.com

Through the interpreter, Zhou told the judge that her “lifelong goal is to be someone… who can take care of animals well.”

Both Crown and defence agreed a suspended sentence would be appropriate.

According to a 2016 news release, the cats seized were primarily Persians and short-haired exotics; the seized dogs included four French bulldogs, a Boston terrier, a Pomeranian with three puppies, a Chihuahua, a poodle, a Rottweiler, a Doberman, a Jack Russell terrier and a shiba inu.

More to come…

Previous story
Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Just Posted

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s… Continue reading

Emergency Alert test hit local phones

If your cell phone made some funny noises this afternoon, it was… Continue reading

REALM moves community inclusion movement forward

Cranbrook organization to present at Birmingham conference

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

Another victory for accessibility

Mount Baker Secondary School celebrates installation of new lift

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Hunting licence revenue could save elk: Shypitka

Gun clubs meet to discuss options

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Seven-year domestic animal ban for B.C. woman in cruelty case after 82 animals seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service for Surrey woman Xin (Ivy) Zhou

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

Most Read