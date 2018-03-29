Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Vandals left a horrible mess following a break-in at a Lower Mainland elementary school on Thursday morning, just days before kids are set to return from spring break.

“We are working with RCMP as they complete their investigation,” said Chilliwack school district superintendent Evelyn Novak. “Once they have cleared their work, we will start the cleanup [and] repairs and make sure the building is secured.”

The vandals broke into the main building and two portables at Promontory Heights Elementary. Witnesses online say they heard loud noises, including breaking glass, coming from the school. Several calls were made to police.

The school is currently being used for a spring break program. Staff and campers showed up on Thursday to find the extensive damage. Teachers were also there as they set up for class to resume.

More to come.