Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

*Warning: The following contains graphic content that readers may find disturbing

The jury hearing the case of the Oak Bay father charged in the double murder of his two little girls on Christmas Day, were faced with gruesome details on day one of the trial.

The Crown presents its opening statement at the Vancouver Law Courts Tuesday, providing a general road map for the jury of how the trial is expected to unfold. Crown explains what witnesses it will call to try to prove that Andrew Berry brutally murdered his two daughters, four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day in 2017.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Crown says it expects its first witness, Oak Bay Const. Piotr Ulanowski, who was first on the scene, will tell the jury what he found when he went to the apartment – blood on the floors and the walls of much of the apartment, the bodies of the two little girls and Berry with significant injuries.

Crown says it expects the jury will hear expert witnesses testify that Chloe was hit in the head hard enough to fracture her skull and that she was stabbed 26 times – some before, some after death – and Aubrey was stabbed 32 times, dying of her wounds.

The jury heard that Crown expects they will hear first responders found Andrew Berry lying naked in a bathtub with stab wounds in the upper left chest area and throat, and they heard Berry say “kill me” and “leave me alone.”

In its opening statement, Crown describes the financial situation of Andrew Berry in the lead up to December 2017 – being regularly behind in rent, having his power cut off by BC Hydro, visa/line of credit being maxed and accounts being overdrawn. Crown said they also have evidence that Berry lost money gambling online.

The trial is expected to last three or four months.