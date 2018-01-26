An electric car charging could be coming to a downtown Revelstoke parking lot soon. (Black Press file photo)

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

  • Jan. 26, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A group that supports local governments in developing climate action plans says it’s working to get electric vehicle charging stations installed throughout the northern Interior.

The Community Energy Association says the network of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii would help get more clean energy vehicles on northern roads.

Prince George has given the association a letter of support and the Regional District of Fraser Fort George has made a financial commitment to have about a dozen charging stations installed along Highways 16 and 5.

The association says that support will help when it applies for funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and it’s hoping the charging stations could be in place as early as next spring.

Previous story
Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide
Next story
Year-end construction values top $34 million

Just Posted

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Work continuing at Idlewild Park: City staff

Work continues on the rehabilitation of Idlewild Park over the winter, as… Continue reading

Year-end construction values top $34 million

Year to date construction values topped $34 million in 2017 for Cranbrook… Continue reading

Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card

Paul Rodgers A Marysville couple is left separated, confused and frustrated due… Continue reading

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Week in review: January 26

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Family’s Loren Foundation to launch in Canada

An international foundation will see a launch in Cranbrook and Canada later this year.

Moon puts on a show Jan. 31

The total lunar eclipse of a blue supermoon is expected Wednesday, Jan. 31.

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

Most Read