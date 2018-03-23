Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

Protesters hold a banner as a transport truck attempting to deliver heavy equipment to Kinder Morgan sits idle as others block a gate at the company’s property in Burnaby on Monday, March 19. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Two federal politicians say they will join demonstrations in Burnaby opposing construction of the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May, the MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, and New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart plan to enter a court-imposed protest-free zone around certain Kinder Morgan properties in Metro Vancouver.

The two could face arrest for violating the injunction issued by the B.C. Supreme Court last week.

It’s part of several demonstrations taking place around the province.

READ MORE: Rally against Kinder Morgan pipeline planned in Surrey today

Stewart, whose constituency encompasses the Burnaby Mountain protest, says he has no choice but to stand with the demonstrators.

A news release from protest organizers says nearly 100 people have already been taken into custody for violating the court order.

The injunction prohibits activists from getting within five metres of Kinder Morgan’s two terminal sites on Burnaby Mountain, where work related to the company’s pipeline expansion is underway.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Chamber elects new executive board

Just Posted

Bear Dawn

It’s that time of year when bears start to poke their heads out of their dens in search of food and water.

Stetski blasts Liberals for defeating heritage bill

Bill introduced by Tories would have provided tax credits for heritage building renovations.

Chamber elects new executive board

Ballots cast for the first time in recent memory as seven candidates ran for four open positions.

Quilts of Valour in the East Kootenay

“You gave me hope by what you may see as a simple gift of appreciation…. you have contributed to the healing of the soul of a lost soldier.”

Cadets ‘rescued’ in joint training exercise

552 Key City Royal Air Cadets team up with volunteer civilian search and rescue organization.

VIDEO: Mount Baker Jazz Band performs live

The Mount Baker Jazz Band performed at middle and elementary schools around… Continue reading

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

The Womb of Compassion

Yme Woensdregt I love to find out about words. Where do they… Continue reading

Canadian Hall of Fame trio set to rock Cranbrook

The Stampeders will play Key City Theatre Friday, April 13

Letters to the Editor: March 22

NIMBYs and Affordable Housing; A highway disaster waiting to happen

Burglary at the FBI – Part III

How the FBI’s war against lawful American citizens came to an end.

Most Read