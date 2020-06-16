Gray Creek Pass Road closed temporarily due to washout

The Gray Creek Pass Road is temporarily closed due to a serious washout between the two Redding Creek bridges.

Cranbrook Forestry hopes to build a temporary wooden bridge within two weeks or so, says Tom Lymbery, who lives on the Gray Creek side of the pass.

This is the area that used to be called “Mile 13” as it was 13 miles from Gray Creek on the original power line road.

The BC Epic 1000 Cycle Race from Merritt to Fernie has been cancelled in 2020 because of Coronavirus. Front runners usually cross the Gray Creek Pass on July 1st and reach Kimberley on July 2nd.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Families of Flight 752 victims demand plan, timeline for holding Iran to account
Next story
Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

Just Posted

Gray Creek Pass Road closed temporarily due to washout

The Gray Creek Pass Road is temporarily closed due to a serious… Continue reading

Archer Kevin Evans named Coach of the Year by Archery Canada

Gold medal Paralympian and two-time world champion, Evans coaches archery in the East Kootenay region

Is your cat running amok in Cranbrook?

If cats are off their home property or not leashed, they are considered running-at-large, City says

Youth supports coming to Cranbrook through new Foundry centre

Cranbrook is one of eight communities that will benefit from a new… Continue reading

Farm life: Mother Nature always wins

Water, wind or fire, it’s up to Mother Nature.

WATCH: Mount Baker students create online musical theatre project

Their production of ‘Oklahoma!’ was cancelled due to COVID-19

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

Most Read