Gray Creek Pass Road closed temporarily due to washout

The Gray Creek Pass Road is temporarily closed due to a serious washout between the two Redding Creek bridges.

Cranbrook Forestry hopes to build a temporary wooden bridge within two weeks or so, says Tom Lymbery, who lives on the Gray Creek side of the pass.

This is the area that used to be called “Mile 13” as it was 13 miles from Gray Creek on the original power line road.

The BC Epic 1000 Cycle Race from Merritt to Fernie has been cancelled in 2020 because of Coronavirus. Front runners usually cross the Gray Creek Pass on July 1st and reach Kimberley on July 2nd.