Gray Creek Pass now open

The warm weather is finally here and a lot of snow has melted in the last few weeks. The Gray Creek Pass between Kootenay Lake and Kimberley finally opened on Saturday, July 9, 2022, a full month later than last year.

“Ten cyclists entered in the Epic 1000 Cycle Race from Merritt to Fernie struggled, carrying their bikes over kilometres of snow on June 26th 2022,” reports Tom Lymbery from the Gray Creek Store. “The balance of the 60 entrants rode the highway through Creston and Cranbrook. First to cross the Fernie finish line was Corey Osterdag with a time of two days, 17 hours and 37 minutes.“

Keep in mind that even though the pass is open, you will still need a high clearance vehicle to make your way over.