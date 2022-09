This was the last of the permanent cement bridges to be installed on the Gray Creek Pass, replacing the last of the wooden bridges built in 1989 - 90. The new Baribeau Creek Bridge will be similar. Photo courtesy Tom Lymberry

The Gray Creek Pass will be closed to all traffic from September 15th until September 21st, 2022.

This is to allow for replacement of the Baribeau Creek Bridge with a sectioned cement bridge. This creek washed out in spring runoff three years ago, and a temporary wooden bridge was installed at that time.

The pass didn’t open until July of this summer because of snow.

