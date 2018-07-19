Grass fire near Wycliffe prompts evacuation order, state of local emergency

The BC Wildfire Service was continuing to action a grass fire in the Wycliffe area as of 9:30 pm, the Regional District of East Kootenay said in a press release Thursday night.

The fire had forced the evacuation of five homes in the area, and Pattison Road and Wycliffe Store Road had been closed to the public.

Later Thursday evening, some of those residents were returning to their homes; however three houses were remaining under evacuation order.

A reception centre has been set up at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook, and the evacuees were being provided with information and support by emergency services volunteers, the RDEK said.

“The evacuation this afternoon was a ‘tactical evacuation, which occurs with no notice due to an immediate safety threat,” the RDEK release said. “This evening, the RDEK has issued a formal evacuation order based on the recommendation by the BC Wildfire Service, and has declared a state of local emergency, which is required when evacuation orders are issued.”

As of Thursday evening, the fire remains listed at 0.6 hectares in size, and BC Wildfire Crews remain on scene. RCMP will also be on site through the night in the evacuation order area.

The public is asked to stay away from the Wycliffe area near Wycliffe Park Road, Wycliffe Store Road, and Pattison Road. In addition, the RDEK is asking residents to avoid using the Rails to Trails path in this area.

Previous story
World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Just Posted

Homes evacuated at Wycliffe due to grass fire

Five homes have been evacuated and Pattison Road and Wycliffe Store Road… Continue reading

Theft of vehicle leads to drugs, stolen property seizure

Police arrest three suspects, recover stolen property, ammunition, drugs.

Two Kimberley men place 16th in longest paddle in the world

We quickly realized that we were driving a bathtub with two pool noodles: Matt Thompson.

Car show runs ahead this September

Radium Show & Shine gears up for annual event September 14-15

Cranbrook rower’s determination takes her to New Zealand competition

“This kid from the Kootenays can row”

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV drivers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

Most Read