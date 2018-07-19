Grass fire near Wycliffe prompts evacuation order, state of local emergency

The BC Wildfire Service was continuing to action a grass fire in the Wycliffe area as of 9:30 pm, the Regional District of East Kootenay said in a press release Thursday night.

The fire had forced the evacuation of five homes in the area, and Pattison Road and Wycliffe Store Road had been closed to the public.

Later Thursday evening, some of those residents were returning to their homes; however three houses were remaining under evacuation order.

A reception centre has been set up at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook, and the evacuees were being provided with information and support by emergency services volunteers, the RDEK said.

“The evacuation this afternoon was a ‘tactical evacuation, which occurs with no notice due to an immediate safety threat,” the RDEK release said. “This evening, the RDEK has issued a formal evacuation order based on the recommendation by the BC Wildfire Service, and has declared a state of local emergency, which is required when evacuation orders are issued.”

As of Thursday evening, the fire remains listed at 0.6 hectares in size, and BC Wildfire Crews remain on scene. RCMP will also be on site through the night in the evacuation order area.

The public is asked to stay away from the Wycliffe area near Wycliffe Park Road, Wycliffe Store Road, and Pattison Road. In addition, the RDEK is asking residents to avoid using the Rails to Trails path in this area.