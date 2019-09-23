GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

WARNING: The photos in this article are extremely graphic and are not appropriate for all readers

A Kelowna woman stumbled upon a “horrifying” sight of a dead cat with a string around its neck on her way to her bus stop this morning.

“I saw this little wet thing lying on the side of the road,” said Julie Grace Fidler.

“I thought it was a squirrel at first but then I got a little bit closer and realized it was a cat. I thought maybe it was a homeless cat or something but then I got closer and saw it had a string around its neck and there was a tack at the end of the string.”

Fidler owns two outdoor cats herself and said the situation was “heartbreaking.” The cat was located in the alleyway between Ponto and McIntosh roads.

In a Facebook post in the Kelowna Alert group, Fidler wrote, “if you have outdoor pets, especially cats, please be diligent with them and keep them inside at night.”

More photos, as well as video of the cat, can be found within the group.

Sean Hogan of the BCSPCA said to keep pets indoors — cats especially — as it is safer all around.

“We appreciate that the public has reached out to us so that we can follow up with a constable through our Cruelty Investigation Department,” he said.

He also asked people to keep the number of the BCSPCA Cruelty Reporting Hotline (1-855-622-7722) handy for situations like this.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment on the incident.

READ MORE: Westbank Cemetary in West Kelowna robbed of name plaques

READ MORE: Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire
Next story
Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Just Posted

Vandalizing election signage is against the law

There are criminal code consequences for vandalizing election signage

PROFILE: Stetski running for NDP in Kootenay-Columbia

Regional NDP candidate was first elected to federal office four years ago

Dynamiters remain undefeated after back-to-back wins at home

The Nitros defeated the Nelson Leafs and the Columbia Valley Rockies this weekend

WATCH: MBSS students march for climate action

Students conduct peaceful protest in conjunction with worldwide Fridays For Future movement

PHOTO: Goldsbury opens Liberal campaign office in Cranbrook

Robin Goldsbury, the Liberal Party candidate for Kootenay-Columbia, opened her campaign office… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Most Read