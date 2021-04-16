BGC Cranbrook will renovate a facility to relocate 24 existing spaces and add 24 new spaces with support from the Trust. Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust.

Grant funding to help create new childcare spaces in Cranbrook

Columbia Basin Trust providing $10,000 to BGC Cranbrook to help renovate new facility

Funding from the Columbia Basin Trust is helping create 24 childcare spaces with the BGC Cranbrook, as part of a program that will help create and improve dozens more in communities across the region.

The BGC Cranbrook, which recently rebranded from the Boys and Girls Club Cranbrook, is receiving $10,000 to renovate space in a new facility, which will be used for upgrading plumbing and electrical work, as well as adding a washer and dryer.

The space will house the 24 new spaces, in addition to the existing PrimeTime After School program, which will move into the facility and become known as Kootenay Street Clubhouse, according to a news release.

“We are happy to be able to open up new spaces for afterschool care in Cranbrook,” said Lori McNeill, Executive Director of BGC Cranbrook. “Due to lengthy wait-lists and limited options for licensed care in our community, we are excited to expand and serve more children and families daily.”

The full funding slate will benefit 80 facilities in two dozen communities across the Columbia Basin region, which is creating new childcare spaces and improving existing ones, as part of grant funding totalling $481,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Child Care Capital Grants.

“To work and provide for their families, people in the Basin have told us they need access to safe and affordable child care. Also, we’ve heard from child care providers that support for facility upgrades and specialized equipment strengthens their ability to provide the best possible care,” said Nicole MacLellan, Delivery of Benefits Manager with Columbia Basin Trust. “We commend Basin providers for the essential work they do caring for and supporting the development of our children, and we are pleased to help improve the safety and quality of their operations.”

