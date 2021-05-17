Grant funding awarded to regional community projects and causes

The East Kootenay SPCA received over $700 as part of grant funding from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. Photo submitted.

Thousands of dollars have been granted out to regional communities through the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies as part of the 2021 program.

The organization has earmarked $53,300 to 41 community projects or initiatives, while adding a further $32,730 to the principal amounts of 17 endowment funds to grow future granting opportunities.

“The Community Foundation is thrilled to support the excellent work of these local non-profit organizations that contribute so much to each of our communities, especially during the current pandemic,” stated Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

All grant applications were reviewed by CFKR’s local volunteer committees, with granting decisions ratified by the CFKR Board.

The Elkford Community Fund awarded a total of $3,157.53 in its second year of granting:

• Wapiti Ski Club (picnic tables and heaters): $1,500.00

• Elkford Public Library Association (books for youth): $658.03

• Elkford Skating Club (skating program): $599.50

• Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society (veterinary care): $400.00

The Sparwood Community Fund granted a total of $4,442.24 to the following projects:

• Elk Valley Seniors Housing Society (Meals on Wheels): $1,530.00

• Sparwood Golf Club (clubhouse lighting project): $1,206.12

• Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society (veterinary care): $1,206.12

• Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (Wild Voices Sparwood): $500.00

The Fernie Community Fund allocated its $3,744.01 granting total as follows:

• Fernie Family Garden (accessibility project): $1,500.00

• Fernie and District Arts Council (public arts festival): $1,000.00

• Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud (Story Walk): $744.01

• Fernie Legion (facility improvement project): $500.00

In Cranbrook and area, $13,683.22 in grants were provided by several endowment funds, including the Cranbrook Community Fund; Seniors’ Enhancement Fund; Kimberley-Cranbrook 2008 Winter Games Arts/Culture and Sports Funds; Knights of Pythias Fund; Arts, Culture, and Heritage Fund; Environment Fund; and Outdoor Recreation Fund:

• Knights of Pythias community volunteerism award: $500.00

• Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (Wild Voices): $1,000.00

• Cranbrook & District Search and Rescue Society (medical supplies): $1,500.00

• Community Connections of SE BC: Edible Garden at new Cranbrook Food Bank location — $1,029.02; Better At Home, Transportation for Seniors — $1,500.00

• Cranbrook and District Arts Council (new laptop): $1,244.89

• The Dwelling Place Church Ministries (door project): $1,273.91

• East Kootenay Foundation for Health (Foundry EK): $1,500.00

• East Kootenay SPCA (cat towers): $741.95

• Galloway Curling Club (hot water heater replacement): $1,143.45

• Symphony of the Kootenays (outdoor concert): $750.00

• Wildsight (Eco-Stewards): $1,500.00

CFKR’s agency/designated endowment funds provided the following grants:

• East Kootenay Community Credit Union Endowment Fund to Cranbrook Salvation Army food programs: $2,525.76

• Columbia Outdoor School/Blue Lake Camp: $2,066.02

• Cranbrook History Centre: $1,314.18

• Cranbrook Community Theatre: $500.80

• Children First (early childhood education/support): $1,661.62

• East Kootenay Foundation for Health: $1,121.39

• EKFH-Roy & Annabel Maundrell Fund: $255.53

CFKR’s donor-advised funds granted the following:

• Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Fund provided operational grants to CMHA-Kootenays/Haven Gardens for $4,500.00 and to CFKR for $8.642.63

• Melodie Hull Fund for Mental Health and Addictions (BC Schizophrenia Society, local support groups): $485.07

• Greg Fisher Community Fund: $1,306.14 to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC/Yukon Branch

• Janice Regnier Fund for Mental Health and Addictions: $522.10 to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC/Yukon Branch

• Community Matters Fund (Foundry EK): $246.95

• Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare (EK SPCA cat towers): $375.00

CFKR will be awarding its 2021 scholarships in the coming months:

• Dr. Sparling and Mrs. Mary East Memorial Scholarship (Fernie): $1,000.00

• Mark Mahovlic Memorial Scholarship (Cranbrook): $1,000.00

• Pidoca Construction Group Memorial Scholarship (Cranbrook): $750.00

Thanks to a long-standing commitment to grow CFKR’s permanently invested endowment funds, the Casey and Corrine Hanemayer Funds re-invested a significant portion of their 2021 grants in the following endowment funds:

• East Kootenay SPCA Fund: $5,000.00

• Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,000.00

• Cranbrook History Centre Fund: $5,000.00

• East Kootenay Foundation for Health Fund: $5,000.00

In addition, numerous other endowment fund holders also re-invested their 2021 grants, which will grow the principals and future granting:

• Joyce Metcalfe Memorial Fund (Cranbrook Bugle Band): $444.60

• Key City Theatre Legacy Fund: $235.71

• Friends of Fort Steele Fund: $5,315.65

• Symphony of the Kootenays: $2,373.19

• Niedermayer Family Fund: $1,643.08

• Hough Ingalls Fund for Animal Welfare: $21.63

• Northern BC Friends of Children East Kootenay Branch Fund: $312.99

• Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Education Fund: $279.71

• Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club Fund: $320.85

• East Kootenay SPCA Fund: $282.69

• Cranbrook Past and Present Teachers’ Legacy Fund: $274.85

• Cranbrook Public Library Fund: $727.01

• Key City Gymnastics Club Fund: $498.81