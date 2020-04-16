Graffiti on two sides of a boulder in Death Valley National Park is from 2019 and 2020, marked “Steve & Lacy”. The National Parks Service is seeking a man from Grand Forks, B.C., in connection with the graffiti. (US National Parks Service)

Grand Forks man suspect in U.S. national park vandalism case

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

On a trip through the hellishly harsh Death Valley National Park in early 2020, Steve and Lacy allegedly left an illegal stamp on the desert in California.

According to a press release from the United States’ National Parks Service (NPS), rangers suspect an individual from Grand Forks, B.C., was involved in vandalizing rock faces, buildings and other infrastructure with graffiti that reads in part “Steve & Lacy.” The messages left indicate that the individual visited the park during lunar eclipses in January 2019 and 2020.

Rangers believe the individual travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an event called King of the Hammers – an off-road race in Johnson Valley, Cali. Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are illegal, and the “Steve & Lacy” tag was found on at least 5 different sites within the park.

“It is heartbreaking to see treasures like Death Valley National Park get damaged by intentional acts such as these,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds in a release. “We ask park visitors to help us find those who should be held responsible, and thank hard working park rangers for efforts to prevent further damage.”

The NPS says that the most recent tags in Death Valley are linked to graffiti incidents that occurred last year.

The park’s rangers are asking the public for help in their investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Their tip line can be reached via call or text at: 888-653-0009; online at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip,” or emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov.

National parks in the United States and Canada are closed right now due to COVID-19, but pubic areas are still being monitored.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store
Next story
‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

Just Posted

Letters to the editor

Keeping the border in check; Mule deer and ticks

Cranbrook Bucks land commitment from BCMML forward

The Cranbrook Bucks have reached back into the provincial midget hockey league,… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

April 12 - 18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Cranbrook Bucks partnering up with minor hockey association

The Cranbrook Bucks and Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association are teaming up to… Continue reading

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

Grand Forks man suspect in U.S. national park vandalism case

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

Hugs and Slugs vying for equal billing this week

Slugs: Sorry but I have a slug in response to the hug… Continue reading

Lives vs. Livelihoods

Gwynne Dyer Wuhan, the Chinese city where it all started, was locked… Continue reading

Faith: A Muted Celebration

Yme Woensdregt During April this year, four of the world’s major religions… Continue reading

Most Read