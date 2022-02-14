File photo

File photo

Grand Forks man found dead after ‘tragic accident,’ Mounties say

The death is being investigated by the B.C. Coroner Service

A man was found dead at the scene of a small fire on the city’s western outskirts Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

READ MORE: Motorist killed in Highway 3 crash was a Castlegar man: Grand Forks RCMP

Mounties and fire fighters were called to the fire on the 3600-block of Mill Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. The deceased was a Grand Forks resident in his late 60s, who breathed with the aide of bottled oxygen, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette Monday, Feb. 14.

Calling the fire “a tragic accident,” Peppler said Mounties turned over their investigation to a B.C. coroner who attended the scene. The man’s family was notified right away.

Rich Piché, Dep. Fire Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said the fire burned a small section of the man’s bachelor suite.

It’s not clear when the fire started, but Piché said it had burned itself out before he got to the scene. Oxygen tanks found at the scene suggest it started when the man’s breathing supply accidentally caught fire, he said.

The Coroner’s Service has not yet released the specific cause of death.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand ForksRCMP

Previous story
Zoning amendment adopted for proposed apartment building
Next story
Hundreds of Princeton flood victims face homelessness if no government intervention

Just Posted

City council has adopted zoning changes that will pave the way for a new apartment building at 1001 10th St. N. Photo courtesy City of Crranbrook.
Zoning amendment adopted for proposed apartment building

The Board of the Cranbrook Public Library announced Monday that overdue fines are now history, to ensure “the Library can better live up to its commitment to provide free and equitable access to information, independent learning, and the joys of reading for everyone.” (Barry Coulter photo)
Overdue fines at Cranbrook Library are gone forever

A site plan of a proposed development out at Shadow Mountain passed first reading during a council meeting last week. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Council passes first reading of planning amendment for proposed Shadow Mountain development

By Jacopo Bassano (Jacopo da Ponte) , via Wikimedia Commons
What Does It Mean to Love?