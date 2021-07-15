Grand Forks leads B.C. in COVID-19 cases

The city and surrounding areas saw 18 cases two weeks ago, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control

Grand Forks saw 21 cases of COVID-19 last week. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Grand Forks and surrounding areas had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the province last week, according to the latest available data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC). The area had the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the same period.

Numbers released Wednesday, July 15, show 21 new cases in the Grand Forks Local Health Area (LHA) between July 4 – 10. The LHA, which includes the city and neighbouring Christina Lake, saw 18 new cases the week before. The

READ MORE: Grand Forks a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C., says PHO Henry

READ MORE: Grand Forks sees repeat rash of COVID-19 cases

Several of those cases had been associated with exposures at Grand Forks Secondary School, according to the Interior Health Authority’s Dr. Karin Goodison. It was not clear last week how the novel coronavirus was introduced to the city, but Goodison partly attributed its spread to lagging vaccination rates among some area communities.

Wednesday’s numbers showed no cases in the Kettle Valley LHA, which includes the West Boundary, including Big White. There were two cases in the Castlegar LHA, three cases in Trail’s and three in Nelson’s.

The Grand Forks Gazette will update this story after speaking with Dr. Goodison this afternoon.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGrand Forks