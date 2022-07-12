Graham to run for a third term on Cranbrook city council

Wesly Graham has announced a re-election bid to serve for a third term on Cranbrook city council as the local government elections begin to loom in the fall.

Graham identified affordability, safety and security of citizens, infrastructure, and economic development as key priorities.

“A lack of affordable housing was one of the driving issues where residents expressed concern,”said Graham, in a press release announcing his bid for another term. “From affordable rentals to single family homes, the community has added over 500 new doors, which is something I am particularly proud of. We have seen more developers show interest in Cranbrook and they are willing to work with us to continue to grow the city and meet the affordability needs we see in the community.

“Housing will be one of the main areas of focus for this campaign and I look forward to continuing that work this next term.”

In Graham’s announcement, safety and security of citizens was noted as a focus, proposing that the city work with RCMP to create a four-person task force to “deal with those individuals who prey on the vulnerable population.” He adds that the city does not have the resources to address the growing mental health crisis, but commits to working with the province to address issues and concerns.

For city infrastructure, Graham says there has been a $50 million investment in fixing roads and infrastructure over the last eight years, but more work needs to be done.

On economic development, Graham says businesses are looking to move to Cranbrook and commits to creating a stable business environment and removing “gate-keepers who stand in the way or slow down the process.”

Graham was first elected into local government over a decade ago, serving two terms with the Town of Creston, before moving to Cranbrook.

Graham joins Jeremy Youngward as the first two candidates delaring their intent to run for city council.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

