Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has resigned after a review into the workplace culture at Rideau Hall.

In a statement issued Thursday (Jan. 21.) afternoon, Payette apologized for “tensions” at her workplace over the past few months.

“While no formal complaints or official grievances were made during my tenure… I still take these allegations very seriously,” Payette said.

“Not only did I welcome a review of the work climate at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, but I have repeatedly encouraged employees to participate in the review in large numbers. We all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.”

Payette’s resignation follows independent review commissioned by the Privy Council Office last year to review reports that she was responsible for harassment and an overall poor work culture at Rideau Hall.

The review came after the CBC reported that Payette had yelled at, belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit, citing anonymous sources.

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had accepted Payette’s resignation.

“Today’s announcement provides an opportunity for new leadership at Rideau Hall to address the workplace concerns raised by employees during the review,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“On an interim basis, the Chief Justice of Canada will be fulfilling the duties of the Governor General. A recommendation on a replacement will be provided to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and announced in due course. ”

– with files from The Canadian Press

