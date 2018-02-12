Air ambulances respond to the Hwy. 5 crash. (Stumon67/Twitter)

Good Samaritan killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

A 35-year-old Lower Mainland man has been identified as the man killed in a Hwy. 5 collision south of Merritt Sunday afternoon.

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

A 78-year-old Kamloops with critical injuries was airlifted and two people with minor injuries were taken by ambulance.

Halskov said that “speed relative to road conditions” was being investigated as a possible cause.

He noted that the highway was icier in the shade, leaving little time for the drivers to adjust their speed.

Halskov said that impairment had been ruled out.

The crash closed Hwy. 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt for nearly eight hours.

Most Read