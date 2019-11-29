Golden Rockets to play games in Cranbrook as home arena temporarily closes

KIJHL team is without their home ice due to an ammonia chiller failure earlier this week

The Golden Rockets are set to play home games based in Cranbrook as the Golden and District Recreation Centre is currently closed indefinitely due to an ammonia chiller failure.

According to the KIJHL schedule, the Rockets are set to play their home games in Cranbrook starting now up into January as the Town of Golden works to resolve their arena issues.

“Due to the chiller being out of commission for the foreseeable future at the Golden Arena, the following will be our home game schedule in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League through the balance of the month,” reads a statement from the KIJHL website.

Refrigeration technicians and mechanical plant experts have been working at the Golden arena all week since the incident was first reported on the evening of Monday, Nov. 25.

“Entirely as a result of our enhanced safety monitoring program here at the Town, we were able to identify a mechanical problem very quickly,” said Jon Wilsgard, Golden’s Chief Administrative Officer, in a press release. “We are now taking quick steps to mobilize technical resources to deal with this as swiftly as possible while also ensuring public safety.”

The closure is precautionary and there danger to the general public around the facility, according to the statement.

The Rockets’ games in Cranbrook will vary from Western Financial Place to the Memorial Arena, depending on the gameday.

December 6, Friday 8:15 p.m. vs Nelson Maple Leafs at the Memorial arena.

December 13 Friday 8:15 p.m. vs Creston at the Memorial Arena.

December 14 Saturday 8:30 p.m. vs Fernie at Western Financial Place.

December 17 Tuesday 8:30 p.m. vs Kimberley at Western Financial Place.

December 21 Saturday 8:00 p.m. vs Columbia Valley at Western Financial place.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

Just Posted

Video: Profile of Casey Hanemayer, Cranbrook’s touring professional disc golfer

Hanemayer is taking a niche sport to the next level

Golden Rockets to play games in Cranbrook as home arena temporarily closes

KIJHL team is without their home ice due to an ammonia chiller failure earlier this week

Kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Salvation Army kettles at four locations in town, organizers still need to fill 300 volunteer hours

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 24 - 30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre & Archives

PHOTOS: Original Pranksters

Dinosaur Pile Up, Sum 41 and The Offspring rocked out Western Financial Place on Wednesday evening

Video: Profile of Casey Hanemayer, Cranbrook’s touring professional disc golfer

Hanemayer is taking a niche sport to the next level

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read