Golden Rockets to play games in Cranbrook as home arena temporarily closes

KIJHL team is without their home ice due to an ammonia chiller failure earlier this week

The Golden Rockets are set to play home games based in Cranbrook as the Golden and District Recreation Centre is currently closed indefinitely due to an ammonia chiller failure.

According to the KIJHL schedule, the Rockets are set to play their home games in Cranbrook starting now up into January as the Town of Golden works to resolve their arena issues.

“Due to the chiller being out of commission for the foreseeable future at the Golden Arena, the following will be our home game schedule in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League through the balance of the month,” reads a statement from the KIJHL website.

Refrigeration technicians and mechanical plant experts have been working at the Golden arena all week since the incident was first reported on the evening of Monday, Nov. 25.

“Entirely as a result of our enhanced safety monitoring program here at the Town, we were able to identify a mechanical problem very quickly,” said Jon Wilsgard, Golden’s Chief Administrative Officer, in a press release. “We are now taking quick steps to mobilize technical resources to deal with this as swiftly as possible while also ensuring public safety.”

The closure is precautionary and there danger to the general public around the facility, according to the statement.

The Rockets’ games in Cranbrook will vary from Western Financial Place to the Memorial Arena, depending on the gameday.

December 6, Friday 8:15 p.m. vs Nelson Maple Leafs at the Memorial arena.

December 13 Friday 8:15 p.m. vs Creston at the Memorial Arena.

December 14 Saturday 8:30 p.m. vs Fernie at Western Financial Place.

December 17 Tuesday 8:30 p.m. vs Kimberley at Western Financial Place.

December 21 Saturday 8:00 p.m. vs Columbia Valley at Western Financial place.



