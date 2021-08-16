Golden Life regional manager loses nursing license for three years

A care home manager for the Interior region has lost her nursing license for three years after a consent agreement was made citing numerous incidents of sexual misconduct that were not properly addressed.

On August 10, 2021, the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) posted a notice saying that a panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Agreement between BCCNM and Joyce Turner to address issues that occurred between 2018 and 2020, related to Turner’s management of specific and systemic issues at Joseph Creek Care Village in Cranbrook.

The agreement adds that these steps were necessary to “protect vulnerable female residents from the unwanted sexual advances, aggression and assaults by a male resident with a known history of sexual misconduct, who himself was vulnerable resident with unmet care needs”.

Turner was the Regional Manager for Golden Life Management and her role was administrative in nature, says the BCCNM, providing off-site service to several independent, assisted living and long term care facilities in B.C., including Joseph Creek Care Village.

“Numerous incidents of sexual misconduct perpetrated against cognitively impaired and/or otherwise vulnerable women were documented by front line staff about the male resident in question and were serious in nature so that the Director of Care, Community Manager, mental health, and the police were involved in several instances,” reads the consent agreement notice. “BCCNM was not satisfied that Ms. Turner, in her administrative role, took steps to verify that the incidents were reported, to report the incidents herself to Community Care Facilities Licensing, or to address the risk of harm to vulnerable female residents in a meaningful and substantive manner, which in BCCNM’s view left female residents in her care vulnerable to sexual predation​.”

Turner has agreed to cancel her nursing registration and to a prohibition on reapplication for a period of three years.

The BCCNM says that Turner will be unable to work as an LPN in B.C. for a minimum of three years.

“Should she reapply for practicing registration at the end of the three-year term, she will have to satisfy the requirements of competence, fitness, and good character as assessed by the Registration Committee,” said the BCCNM.

Golden Life Management and Interior Health have been reached for comment.

