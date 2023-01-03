Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

In a new survey conducted by TravelMag.org, three Canadian ski resorts located throughout B.C. are among the most expensive in all of North America. These locations include Kicking Horse at Golden, Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere and Fernie Alpine Resort.

As for the criteria, resorts were judged on how much it would cost a couple for lodging and skiing, or just the cost of a room.

As they explained it, “specifically, for each resort the average price two guests would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated. Overall, Canada’s ski resorts are significantly more affordable than those in the U.S.”

Kicking Horse prices are $1,969, including $1,230 for lodging and $739 for lift tickets, Panorama Mountain prices are $1,864, including $1,127 for lodging and $737 for lift tickets, and Alpine Resort in Fernie charges $1,460, including $756 for lodging and $704 for lift tickets.

@aadwan02

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of FernieGoldenNewsskiing