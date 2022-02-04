GoFundMe removes Freedom Convoy fundraiser, says protest has ‘become an occupation’

GoFundMe says no further funds will be distributed to organizers

GoFundMe released a statement Friday (Feb. 4) saying the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser that pulled in over $10 million violates their terms of service and has been removed from the platform.

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Trucker convoy GoFundMe paused as it tops $10M raised for anti-vaccine mandate protest

READ MORE: MP MacGregor leads GoFund Me probe call, as links to U.S. alleged in Ottawa protest

The move comes after the House of Commons public safety committee voted unanimously to invite representatives from GoFundMe to answer questions about security measures to ensure funds are not used to promote extremism. GoFundMe paused the fundraiser on Wednesday to conduct a review.

Tamara Lich, who started the GoFundMe said at a news conference on Thursday lawyers and accountants with the convoy had provided a detailed plan to GoFundMe. She said at the time she expected GoFundMe had all the information needed to “immediately lift the suspension” on the fundraiser.

GoFundMe said organizers did provide a clear distribution plan for the initial $1 million that was dispersed earlier this week, but no further funds will be distributed to Freedom Convoy organizers.

“We will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe.”

Donors can also submit requests for a full refund until Feb. 19 using a dedicated form for the Freedom Convoy fundraiser.

Further protests in support of the convoy are expected in numerous Canadian cities this weekend. It is currently unclear how the move from GoFundMe will impact the planned protests.

More to come…

@SchislerCole

cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfundraising