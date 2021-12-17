The RecycleBC depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station. Trevor Crawley photo.

Glass recycling collection resumes in Cranbrook

Glass can once again be recycled at the transfer station, styrofoam recycling still unavailable

As of Monday, December 20, 2021, collection of glass recyclables will resume at the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

Collection of styrofoam unfortunately is still not available, until further notice, said the City of Cranbrook in an online post.

In November, Cranbrook residents had to put their glass and styrofoam recycling on pause, with widespread flooding blocking off access to recycling facilities.

A reminder that a variety of holiday packaging can be placed in your curb-side recycling bins, including boxes and most wrapping paper. Glass must be taken to the transfer station or the Recycle BC depot to be recycled. It cannot go in curb-side bins.

Garbage and recycling schedules for 2022 are now available on the City’s website.

