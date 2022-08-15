Girls sell nana’s flowers in Greater Victoria to raise $375 for kids with cancer

Georgia Poitras, 9, and her sister Rosie, 5, sell flowers at their nana’s house in Oak Bay to raise funds for the Island Kids Cancer Association. (Courtesy Jen Poitras)

An afternoon picking flowers with nana sounds like joy, and for a pair of Greater Victoria girls, it was an afternoon of learning and loving.

Georgia Poitras, 9, and her sister Rosie, 5, noticed Nana Susan Loraas-Pletsch had an awful lot of flowers in her Oak Bay garden.

“We thought maybe we should have a flower sale,” Georgia explained. With their nana’s help, they pick and packed jars full of fresh flowers for sale to raise funds for their chosen charity, the Island Kids Cancer Association.

They chose it to honour their late cousin Caren, who died from cancer. Kids were very important to Caren, a teacher, Georgia said. Patrons of the stand on Roslyn Road told the pair they were proud of the young philanthropists.

“They were very generous. Some people didn’t buy flowers, they just donated. Most people donated more money than the flowers were.”

The pair raised $375 for the Island Kids Cancer Association, Rosie said.

From gas or grocery cards in an emergent situation to social programs that allow young people a chance to be kids, the organization provides practical support for kids with cancer and their families through all stages of the journey.

It’s really important to help when you can, the pair told Oak Bay News. With that in mind, they may appear again on Roslyn Road.

“We thought this year’s sale was a big success we would do it each year in honour of Caren,” Georgia said.

Visit ikca.ca to learn more about the cause

