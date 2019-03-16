UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

UPDATE: 12:18 p.m., March 16

Williams Lake RCMP have located Rebecca Mann, found safe at noon on Saturday.

The police are taking the 12-year-old to Cariboo Memorial Hospital to ensure she is alright.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron thanks the public for all their efforts to assist in locating Mann.

Original story:

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rebecca Mann was last seen at 3136 Pigeon Road, just off Highway 97, in the 150 Mile House area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, on Friday.

Mann is described as 5’2” and 100 pounds.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Mann to please contact the RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or call Crime stoppers 1 800 222-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Just Posted

Ice caged by Tigers in 5-2 loss

Medicine Hat pulled out the guns, directing 55 shots at the Kootenay crease

Emergency services train for ice rescue

Local firefighters and search and rescue personnel fine-tuned their ice rescue techniques… Continue reading

College Fire Service grads feted

For the Townsman College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus celebrated their latest… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

March 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook skaters shine at STARSkate

Four skaters from the Cranbrook Skating Club came back with top honours at Super Series in Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

“Not Very Okay At All”

Rev. Yme Woensdregt “Piglet?” said Pooh. “Yes Pooh?” said Piglet. “Do you… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the employee at Pages Book Emporium who rushed to return… Continue reading

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

Former Kelowna social worker facing four new civil lawsuits in fraud case

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Most Read