Giant icicles, now removed, were result of open elevator hatches

Crews were at work on Wednesday, Jan. 12, removing icicles from the eves at Rockyview Apartments on Innes Avenue in Cranbrook. Dave Humphrey photo

The giant icicles hanging off the eves of the new Rockyview Place apartments on Innes Avenue — which have now been removed — were the result of elevator access hatches being left open in four of the buildings.

A spokesperson for Broadstreet Properties, which owns and manages Rockyview Place Apartments and Townhomes, said that upon investigation of the icicles, it was discovered the access hatches had been left open in four of the buildings on the site, which was allowing exhaust air into the attics.

“This warm air contributed to snow melt on the roof which created the icicles,” said the spokesperson Chris Thompson,. “The hatches have now been closed, which should prevent the icicles from continuing to form.”

Thompson team removed the icicles last week, but they reformed over the weekend because the hatches did not get closed until Monday, Jan. 10

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our tenants, and we had crews on site again this week working to remove the icicles,” Thompson said in an email to the Townsman. “At this time, the majority of the icicles have all been safely removed and the access hatches have been securely closed.”

A crew was to be back on site again Wednesday, Jan. 12, to complete the work along the front side of the building facing Innes Ave.