Get set for Winter Blitzville 2020

Winter Blitzville 2020 is set for action this weekend.

The event will feature snowmobile stunts, a thirty-foot high mountain of snow for the rail jam, two giant LED screens to watch the action, all to be capped off with a low-altitude fireworks display.

Action begins Saturday February 15 at 5:30pm in the parking lot of Western Financial Place. while the fireworks show is expected to start at 9:15 p.m.

Sponsors like Silverado Construction, Bravo Restorations, Prestige Inn, Monster Energy drink, the Heidout, Coyote Jack’s, the Firehall, Red Bull, Kokanee, All Season Motorsports, the Choice, OK Tire, and numerous others are all working together to bring the best food, drink, entertainment and high adrenaline action to Western Financial Place.

With thousands of people expected for the event, there will also be numerous family-oriented vendors on site giving away free samples, providing face painting (Big Brothers and Sisters) and sleigh rides around the Curling Club courtesy of Fort Steele.

Look for the Bedroom Furniture Store, who are providing select spectators with an opportunity to sit in the lap of luxury while viewing the event from a scissor lift-best seats in the house!

