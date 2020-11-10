Rob Gay has been re-elected RDEK board chair, while Susan Clovechok has been elected vice-chair.

Gay re-elected RDEK board chair for record 10th year

The Regional District of East Kootenay board will be led by Rob Gay for a record 10th year, making the Area C director the longest serving board chair in the organization’s history.

Gay was acclaimed board chair during last week’s monthly RDEK meeting, while Susan Clovechok, Area F director in the Columbia Valley, was elected vice-chair.

“It is an honour to have received the support of my fellow directors for 2021, in what will be my tenth year as Chair,” said Gay.

He has been serving on the RDEK board since 2005, and took on the chair role in 2011.

“We have accomplished a great deal over the past year, and have adopted our strategic priorities for the year to come. Once again, there is an ambitious work plan before us and I am looking forward to another dynamic year,” said Gay.

Jim Ogilvie, the former mayor of Kimberley, previously held the distinction of the longest RDEK board chair tenure, serving for nine years during his time in public office.

Clovechok will be stepping into her first term as vice chair, who was elected in a two-way race against Sparwood mayor David Wilks.

“Since being elected as Area F Director, I have been focused on learning as much as I can not only about being an effective Director, but about the RDEK as a whole,” Clovechok said. “The learning curve has been substantial and I’m eager to take on this new role as Vice Chair as it will continue to build our depth on the Board and expand my experience and knowledge in support of our region.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook Salvation Army starts up new customer appreciation day
Next story
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Rob Gay has been re-elected RDEK board chair, while Susan Clovechok has been elected vice-chair.
Gay re-elected RDEK board chair for record 10th year

The Regional District of East Kootenay board will be led by Rob… Continue reading

The Salvation army is thanking the community with a new monthly customer appreciation day. They are also ramping up plans for the holiday season with their annual community programs. (Fernie Free PressFile Photo)
Cranbrook Salvation Army starts up new customer appreciation day

Holiday programs such as hampers, adopt-a-family and kettle donations are also underway

Alex Trebek on Jeopardy. (Courtesy of CBS Television Distribution)
The Trivia King: A great Canadian

In the midst of all the tumult, I wish to acknowledge the… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.
Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

Most Read