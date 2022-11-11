Gay, Clovechok acclaimed to RDEK board leadership

The Regional District of East Kootenay will be led by Rob Gay for another term as board chair.

Gay, the longtime director for Area C, was chosen by acclimation as the board met for it’s inaugural meeting on Thursday (Nov. 10) following local government elections in October.

Already the longest serving chair in the regional district’s history, Gay will be entering his 12th year at the helm of the organization.

“I am honoured to have been re-elected as Chair and look forward to working with the Board and staff as we continue to move this region forward,” says Gay. “With over 50 per cent of the Directors around the table being newly elected or appointed, this is an exciting time for our Board.

“Watching us come together as a group and seeing the mentorship, support and learning from one another that is already happening speaks volumes about what we will be able to collectively achieve over the coming term.”

Gay has been representing Area C, the rural areas outside Cranbrook municipal boundaries stretching from Moyie to Fort Steele, since 2005.

Susan Clovechok, representing Area F in the Columbia Valley, was also elected by acclamation as vice chair for a third term.

“It is an honour to be able to continue to serve, learn and work as part of the leadership of this organization and to support our staff and my fellow directors,” says Clovechok. “It is truly an honour to be able to serve our constituents in this role and I am grateful for the confidence and support of my fellow directors in re-electing me.”