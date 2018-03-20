Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

Princess-to-be Meghan Markle once practised her pistol shooting skills in Pitt Meadows.

Prince Harry’s fiance didn’t create a media ripple in 2009 when the actress, who played an FBI agent in the TV series Fringe, honed her skills on the range operated by the Thompson Mountain Sportsmen Association.

But the photos of her at the gun range have caused a stir in the UK.

A British tabloid obtained some of the photos of Markle in action and ran a story headlined “Meg my day,” and compared her shooting pose to Dirty Harry. The story runs alongside “delightful details” about the royal couple’s wedding cake.

The members of the Pitt Meadows gun club,, located at 21791 Ladner Rd., generally leave their famous visitors to practise on their own. So Markle’s visit was not a remarkable occasion.

“Back then, the activity was pretty heavy for a lot of actors,” said club president Dave Ruttan. “Out of respect, everybody in the club sort of leaves them alone.”

He noted there was a Thompson club member who worked as an armourer in the film industry, providing weaponry for movies, and he directed some famous traffic in the club’s direction.

“They [actors] have got to look like they’re comfortable holding a gun,” he said, and added that others simply enjoy shooting.

Ruttan said he is not surprised that actors have photos taken of themselves at the range.

“Everybody wants a picture of themselves with a gun.”

Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19.