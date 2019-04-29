Funds have been approved by the federal and provincial government to replace the aging MV Balfour and update the Kootenay Bay and Balfour ferry terminals. (File photo)

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

Funds have been approved for a new ferry to replace the aging MV Balfour, which travels between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals on Kootenay Lake.

Related: Province announces dredging and new vessel for Kootenay Lake Ferry

On Monday the federal Ministry of Infrastructure and Communities and the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced a combined $54 million will be allocated towards the project.

The new ferry will have nearly twice the capacity of the Balfour, and be electric-ready. That means the vessel won’t operate on electricity, but will be ready for a conversion at a later date.

The funds will also go to upgrading the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals.

Improvements will include new washrooms, sheltered waiting areas, public parking spaces, and better terminal access for drivers on Highway 31 and 3A.

The new ferry is expected to set sail by 2022.

Previous story
Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident
Next story
B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

Just Posted

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 21 - 27: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

COLUMN: Doukhobors faced divisions and reconciliation

Kalyeena Makortoff writes about her grandfather’s place in Doukhobor history

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

Most Read