Braydon Luscombe during the downhill race of the Kimberley World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup finals. A fundraising run is starting Friday in Penticton for the Paralympian. Roger Witney photo

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

A fundraiser for Vancouver Island para-alpine skier Braydon Luscombe was scheduled to begin Nov. 2 in Penticton.

During the 10-day, 432-kilometre run from the Okanagan to Luscombe’s home town of Victoria organizers are hoping to raise $6,000 and raise awareness for the sport.

The money will be used to help cover team fees and equipment costs for the skier, costs all athletes are required to cover.

The 26-year-old, from Duncan, has been a member of the Canadian Paralympic Ski Team for seven years and has competed in the last two Paralympic games Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Luscombe became an amputee at age five when he lost his right leg to necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating disease).

According to run organizers the young athlete has never expected to be treated any differently or let his amputation slow him down.

Donations can be made on the site by pledging a per kilometre amount or flat donation.

People wishing to help can also go to the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from Nov. 2 to 12 and purchase or fill a Growler Cask and $2 will go to the fundraiser.

A former prospect athlete who moved up to the national team in 2011 after forerunning at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games, Luscombe has recorded 23 top-10 finishes at IPC World Cup races since his first World Cup season (2012).

At the 2017 World Championships, Luscombe had a top-ten finish in downhill. In the 2016-17 season, he had two sixth-place finishes.

To date $1,056 has been pledged on the website: https://pledgeit.org/run-for-luscombe2018

Previous story
2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Just Posted

Two found dead in vehicle near Cranbrook

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Kimberley Transfer Station reconstruction begins

Building was damaged in a July fire

The mystery of the grave of William St. George Voyle Coles

Local historian David Humphrey had been asked to assist the Legion in… Continue reading

Bells of Peace commemorates centennial of WW1’s end

Remembrance Day, which takes place every year on November 11, is always… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Impoverishment for the British, war for the Irish

Brexit and the UK/Ireland Border

Woensdregt: What is the Gospel? [Hint: It’s not what you think]

Rev. Yme Woensdregt What is the Gospel? Well, it depends on who… Continue reading

The times, they are a-changing

The news is just too depressing these days to even try to… Continue reading

Nature on Cranbrook’s doorstep

Dan Hicks Situated along the City of Cranbrook’s northeast boundary, the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To “Princess Jessica” at Arrow Motors. You are always very kind… Continue reading

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

Most Read