Anita and Mirsad Hadzic were two of the people who died in the Highway 99 mudslide. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

Anita and Mirsad Hadzic died in the Highway 99 landslide while driving back from the Okanagan

A fundraiser has been set up for a young child who lost both of her parents in the Highway 99 landslide.

According to the GoFundMe page, Anita and Mirsad Hadzic were on their way home from an Okanagan getaway on Monday (Nov. 15) when they were caught up in the mudslide between Pemberton and Lillooet. Police have said that the bodies of four people have been found in the slide; one woman and three men.

“Anita and Mirsad were the most wonderful parents. They were kind, hardworking and loved by so many,” the fundraiser page reads.

“Anita and Mirsad were high school sweethearts, I remember her telling me they couldn’t stand being apart, and they are now together for all eternity.”

Their child, a two-year-old girl, is in the care of family. As of late Sunday morning, the fundraiser has reached nearly $3,300.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

READ MORE: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

