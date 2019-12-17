Fundraiser for Cranbrook girl diagnosed with leukemia raises $17K

A fundraiser held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 for 10-year-old Cranbrook resident Olivia Potorti was a massive success, bringing in over $17,000 in cash and gifts raised for her and her family.

Olivia was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of leukemia in October. Only one other child in Canada has the same form of the disease.

READ MORE: Fundraiser organized for Olivia Potorti

A group of local women heard about this devastating story, they organized a fundraiser at Soulfood, sending out over 200 emails and getting countless individuals and business owners on board for their event, which they called Love for Olive.

A total of over 40 local businesses lent their support in a multitude of ways; some matching ticket sales, others contributing items for an online silent auction, others donating cash.

Some of the memorable moments, according to a press release from the event’s organizers, included a donation of $70 from Olivia’s best friend, who raised funds for her friend and even shaved her head in an incredible moving show of support.

Perhaps the most touching moment of the night, according to the release, was when the family gathered together to have a FaceTime call with Olivia and her mom, who were unable to attend the event as they were away for treatment.

Cranbrook Flooring, Sandor Rentals, Charbonneau Holdings and Wildhorse Surgical each presented cheques to the family, after they agreed to match ticket sales, for a total of $3000.

Arch design Cabinetry presented the family with a top of the line laptop in order to allow Olivia to do her homework while away in Calgary getting treatment.

Miles, Zimmer and Associates announced at the event that they will be donating all fees collected for notarization services up until March 1, 2020. They raised $500 for the Potorti family in the first week alone.

A group of locals also participated in a fashion show featuring heartwarming signs of support for Olivia. Jennifer Mouly, owner of Velvet Life fashion and organizer of the fashion show, presented a toque she created featuring an olive in the shape of a heart. These sold fast, with 40 going in minutes and all funds going directly to the family.

At the time of writing the GoFundMe for Olivia has reached a total of $30,107 dollars. You can make a donation here.

Photo captions:

1. Olivia’s grandmother, father, aunt and uncle embrace one another in an emotional moment, while FaceTiming Olive. Photo Credit: Stephanie Moore, Photographer.

2. Young supporters of Olive strut forward during the fashion show, sharing a message of love and support for Olive, while dawning the Love for Olive toques. Photo Credit: Stephanie Moore, Photographer.

3. Jessica, Shelby and Laura, of Wild Honey, perform for the crowd, while sporting Love for Olive toques. Photo Credit: Stephanie Moore, Photographer.

The full list of businesses who have supported this cause are as follows:

Cranbrook Flooring Sandor Rentals Charbonneau Holdings Wildhorse Surgical Velvet Life

Soulfood

Wild Honey

Brook Public Relations & Social Media

M & K Plumbing

Sunshine Houseboats

John Seiga, Sound Manager

Olive Me Handmade

Zen Mountain Float

Mud Frogs Studio

The Choice

Amsing Family

Pro Fitness

Massage Works!

Portable Sawmill Services

Jo McKinstrie Real Estate Agent, Royal Lepage East Kootenay Mallory’s by Scott Mallory

Poppy & Clover

Vanity Room

Lane & Meadow

OTG Power Solutions

Kootenay Canine Adventures

Photos by Frida

Element Homes

Arch Allure Microblading

Talaria

MJs Floral

The Bedroom Furniture Galleries

Kootenay Life Cycle

Lexan Photography

Top Crop Garden, Farm & Pet

Mud Frogs Studio

Skin Dynamics

Archdesign Cabinetry

Miles, Zimmer & Associates

Mallory’s by Scott Mallory