Funding to boost local affordable housing project

Province announces affordable housing funding for Aqanttanam Housing Society apartment building

The Aqanttanam Housing Society is receiving $7.8 million from the provincial government that will go towards providing 39 units in the Cranbrook area.

The funding is set to contribute to a $9.5 million apartment complex that is being planned and developed on property beside the House of Hope church.

The society previously appeared before Cranbrook city council earlier this summer, where the property was rezoned to allow for a three-storey, 39-unit complex.

READ: Cranbrook city council approves zoning for affordable housing

“Plans are in place, we are working with the engineers now and the architect and planning through all of the required paperwork,” said Austin Parisien, the executive director of Aqanttanam Housing Society.

“…and then, we’re hoping that by the time everything comes together — spring or June by the latest — we will be ready to have a shovel in the ground and we’re anticipating to be finished, ready to rent it out, by August 2020.”

Parisien noted that Cranbrook is lacking in affordable housing options.

“There’s a lot of people that really can’t afford t live in market-rent units in this city,” he said. “Rents are too high, their incomes are very low…zero vacancy rate for most of the city and it’s just out of their reach.

“This is going to make a difference.”

Parisien said he has a waiting list of over 100 clients looking to get into one of Aqanttanam’s 54 housing units.

Provincially, the government’s funding announcement is part of a 10-year plan that seeks to build 1,750 units of social housing for Indigenous Peoples on and off-reserve.

The first intake of proposals for the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, which was launched in this year’s budget, included 780 off-reserve homes and 370 homes on-reserve in 26 communities across the province, according to a press release.

“The housing situation facing Indigenous peoples in British Columbia is unacceptable,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Through these new homes, we are working together with First Nations, the Aboriginal Housing Management Association and Indigenous housing providers to take an important step toward addressing this critical need in every corner of the province.”

The first intake of housing proposals is expected to deliver the units within the next two to four years. A second intake and call for housing proposals is expected in the spring of 2020.

Previous story
Weather Network predicts ‘mixed bag’ of winter weather for Canada
Next story
RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Just Posted

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Funding to boost local affordable housing project

Province announces affordable housing funding for Aqanttanam Housing Society apartment building

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Cranbrook

Someone is going to have a very merry Christmas. One lucky individual… Continue reading

VIDEO: ICE can’t break Prince Albert win streak

The Kootenay ICE looked to serve the Prince Albert Raiders their second… Continue reading

Last minute goal sinks Kootenay ICE

The Kootenay ICE hosted the Red Deer Rebels at Western Financial Place… Continue reading

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Park board staff tried to remove the remaining koi on the weekend, but were only able to save one

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Weather Network predicts ‘mixed bag’ of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

Most Read