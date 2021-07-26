Funding awarded for city hall renovations

Funding from senior levels of governments have been secured that will be used for renovations to Cranbrook city hall.

The grants — $1.2 million from the federal government and $300,000 from the provincial government — will be used to renovate the existing third floor that has been out of commission for decades due to asbestos, lead paint and structural concerns, according to the city.

It will result in three additional office spaces and a common area, which will help alleviate staffing issues and centralize services. Additional renovations include work to council chambers, which involves removing hazardous material in the ceiling and upgrading electrical services that will be needed for future plans as part of addressing the HVAC system.

“Without this grant, the much-needed repairs to the old, heritage building that is City Hall would not be possible, without impacting the taxes of our residents and businesses,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “On behalf of the City, I am grateful for the financial commitment to this project from both the Government of Canada and the Province of BC.”

The work is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“Through the COVID-19 Resilience stream, the Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to support community infrastructure needs and local economies at a time when it is needed most,” said Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “Investments in infrastructure enable communities like Cranbrook to make essential upgrades to municipal buildings for the benefit of their community. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs, touted the funding news.

“These long overdue renovations to Cranbrook’s City Hall building bring multiple benefits to the community, opening up existing space so staff can better serve the public, and making important health and safety updates to this historic building so people can continue to enjoy it for years to come,” said Osborne. “Together with federal and local partners we are continuing to address the infrastructure needs of communities all across B.C., helping create jobs and secure a strong economic recovery and resilient future.”