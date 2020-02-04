Funding available for summer student employment: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP encouraging eligible organizations to apply to Canada Summer Jobs program

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is encouraging employers to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program, which helps create employment for summer students.

As of Jan. 31, applications are now being accepted through the program, according to Morrison.

“I encourage not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses in Kootenay-Columbia to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program”, Morrison said. “Helping young Canadians develop their skills and gain valuable workplace experience will ensure a strong economy and a healthy middle class.”

Eligible organizations include small businesses with up to 50 employees, not-for-profit organizations and public sector employers. The program is designed to create summer job opportunities and provide work experience for youth from 15-30 years of age.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 24.

For more information, including a full description of the program’s national priorities, and to apply, please visit the website or stop by a Service Canada Centre.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Just Posted

French Immersion Celebration Week honours 50 years of French education

February 3 to 9 is French Immersion Celebration Week, and here in… Continue reading

Chernove captures trio of silvers at track world championship

Tristan Chernove captured a trio of silver medals at the 2020 UCI… Continue reading

Funding available for summer student employment: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP encouraging eligible organizations to apply to Canada Summer Jobs program

Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs and weapons

The Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit took a significant amount of drugs… Continue reading

Cranbrook Rotary Club to debut ‘Heart of the Community’ gala event

New event to raise money for local Rotary projects and initiatives in the area

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Gare Joyce charts the phenomenal career of Sidney Crosby, as… Continue reading

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Most Read