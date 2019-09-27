Security camera images of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during a news conference in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, the two Alberni fugitives at the centre of the summer’s nationwide manhunt, had plans to high-jack a boat in Hudson’s Bay and flee to Europe or Africa after killing three strangers.

That’s according to new information released by the RCMP on Friday, in what will likely be the final police report in the three northern B.C. homicides and a two-week manhunt that gripped the nation.

It’s been nearly two months since Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, were found dead on Aug. 4 from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the dense bush of rural Manitoba, ending a two-week hunt across Western Canada for the two fugitives.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

RELATED: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

The young men had been charged in the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, whose body was found at a highway pullout on July 19. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were found shot to death on a highway near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

And while neither police nor the public may ever know what motivated the pair, evidence found near their bodies is offering some insight into their plans.

The pair confessed to killing Dyck, Deese and Fowler in footage found on a video camera that belonged to Dyck.

Six videos and three photos were recovered, with the first containing what police called a “cold” confession and detailing of their plan to flee.

More to come

Look back at the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Just Posted

PROFILE: Brynne running for Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time West Kootenay resident advocates for food security, environmental issues

Students return to harvest at Pizza Farm Pt. II

Learning where their food comes from, all the way from farm to table

Province requires disease testing for harvested deer heads

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

PHOTO: Local politicians gather for UBCM conference

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, along with four councillors, are in Vancouver for annual event

Save-On-Foods stores raise $19,000 for medical transport service

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a volunteer medical transport service based in the Elk Valley

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Nelson Cannabis Compassion Club to close down

The province has given the club until Oct. 31 to cease operations

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Most Read