A provincial wildfire mitigation program will be conducting fuel treatment in the Hidden Valley area starting next week. Map courtesy Regional District of East Kootenay.

Fuel treatment project to get underway south of Cranbrook

Fuel reduction treatments in the Hidden Valley area south of Cranbrook will be carried out by the provincial wildfire risk reduction program next week, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“We wanted to let residents and users of this area know they can expect to see an increase in activity in and around Hidden Valley over the next few months as this work is undertaken,” says Terry Balan, RDEK Wildfire Resiliency Supervisor.

The provincial program is running the project, which covers three treatment areas totalling 162.5 hectares.

Estimated completion is set for March 2023.

Mechanical treatment, which involves the use of logging equipment to reduce the amount of built-up fuel within dense stands of trees, will be completed adjacent to the Peavine Forest Service Road (FSR) and Hogg Creek Road, and south of the large hydro transmission line.

Logged timber will then be centrally located at the junction of the Peavine FSR and Hidden Valley Road.

“These treatments will reduce wildfire risk, enhance wildlife habitat and support resiliency within our forests,” said Balan.

