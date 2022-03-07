Freeze-thaw cycle causing road maintenance issues, says city

Recent freeze and thaw cycles from rain and snow melt is wreaking havoc on local roads, says the city.

Additional shifts are being staffed by Public Works to deal with snow and ice events, while also responding to potholes on major routes. Current repairs are temporary until warmer weather and hot mix asphalt arrives, according to the city.

“On a positive note, some of the biggest problem areas are slated for full resurfacing projects this summer, including Slater Road and the Theatre Road and McPhee Road intersection,” says Mike Matejka, Manager of Roads and Planning. “Victoria Avenue, which is also seeing some significant pavement deterioration, is scheduled for a multi-year reconstruction project starting in 2023.”

Winter patching materials for deteriorated roadways do not hold up well to heavy traffic loads and the current moisture conditions. While patches may appear temporary, it is the city’s responsibility to maintain and repair the roads until longer-term solutions can be applied.

Public works tracks the worst areas of roadways through work order management software, and resurfacing budgets target those worst sections that cause maintenance issues. Overall road strength is also being monitored by the city ahead of potential seasonal load restrictions.

“These load restrictions are meant to alleviate the impact of the heaviest commercial and industrial traffic during the time when the road structure is at its weakest, typically just after the frost comes out of the ground and the soils remain very saturated,” Matejka adds.

Potholes and road maintenance issues can be reported to the city by using the 311 app or calling 311.