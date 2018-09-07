Free transit for 55+ Games athletes and volunteers

All participants and volunteers with the Kimberley-Cranbrook BC 55+ Games will get to ride transit for free during the event, announced the City of Cranbrook on Friday.

The free transit window for athletes and volunteers is set between Wednesday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 14, in both Cranbrook and Kimberley. All registered particpants must have their accreditation badge that confirms their involvement in the event, so drivers can easily identify them.

The city says Cranbrook Transit will be running a shuttle bus from all of the hotels, through Western Financial Place to the College of the Rockies from 7am to 10am Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Cranbrook Transit’s regularly scheduled No.5 bus will also run its usual route between Western Financial Place and the College of the Rockies to augment service.

The City of Kimberley is also providing free transit service to accredited athletes and volunteers, which was announced last week. In Kimberley, transit will provide an extra bus and driver specifically for transportation around the community and to and from the various locations, running from 7am to 3pm daily.

For more information about the Kimberley-Cranbrook 55+ BC Games, visit their website.