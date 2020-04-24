Free seeds to help gardening needs

The Cranbrook Food Action Committee is starting a new initiative to help locals grow their own food, offering free seeds and gardening advice. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The Cranbrook Food Action Committee (CFAC) has announced that they will be giving away free seeds and gardening advice in order to help people grow their own food during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release from the CFAC, they explained how their new program will be providing seeds to people on a first-come-first serve basis in an effort to increase food security locally.

“Cranbrook Food Action Committee has always strived to increase food security in our community,” said the release. “The pandemic continues to show us how important local food security is, and how our food system can be impacted by many different factors. One step we can take to increase food security is to grow more vegetable gardens here in Cranbrook.”

The program will help locals to grow their own food along with providing online resources via their website and Facebook page.

“Let’s grow food for ourselves and our community,” said CFAC member Sophie Larsen.

CFAC explained how the global pandemic has highlighted the fragility of Canada’s food system and how COVID-19 affects international food supply chains, agricultural workforces, seasonal workers and transportation systems.

“All of this has led to many more people making and baking their own food, and CFAC wants to extend this into growing and preserving food as well,” said the local organization.

CFAC has purchased a variety of seeds that will be mailed out to community members along with links for online growing resources. The CFAC Facebook page will connect new growers with experienced gardeners to share tips and tricks. An assortment of seeds are available for both those with lots of space and experience, to newbies who may have a few pots on a patio. The project will be giving away all types of seeds from potatoes and greens to corn, radishes and squash. Growers will also be asked to ‘grow a row’ for the community as well.

The Cranbrook Food Recovery program is a partner in the project, connecting fresh, healthy food to those who need it and working with the Salvation Army, Food Bank, school district and many other community organizations.

Cranbrook Food Recovery will be collecting surplus produce that is grown and redistributing it to those most affected by the pandemic.

“We can’t think of a better way to spend some social distancing hours than in the garden,” said CFAC.

To join the project and sign up for free seeds, visit the link on the CFAC’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cranbrookfood/) or website (www.cranbrookfoodaction.com).



