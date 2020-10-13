Black Press file photo

Free community barbecue to be held in Cranbrook for Gambling Awareness Week

The BC Responsible and Problem Gambling Program is hosting community barbecue on Sat. October 24

Every year in October, Gambling Awareness Week is held to raise awareness around the impact of problem gambling and available supports in British Columbia.

This year in Cranbrook the BC Responsible and Problem Gambling Program in conjunction with the Gambling Awareness Week Initiative is sponsoring a free community barbecue on Saturday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies last) in the Western Financial Place parking lot.

Michelle Shewell supports people that are affected by gambling and works with the BC Responsible and Problem Gambling program by providing outreach and support to those dealing with gambling issues and their families in the Kootenay Region.

Shewell explained that the focus of the event is to raise awareness and provide information on resources that are available for those seeking guidance around gambling.

“We strive to have a healthy community by providing outreach, support and offering connections for those who want to achieve their goals related to problem gambling,” Shewell explained. “This is a free event is sponsored by the Gambling Awareness Week initiative and the BC program. Come on down to the Western Financial Place parking lot for a free meal and swag bag.”

READ MORE: ANKORS East Kootenay hoses Overdose Awareness Day march in Cranbrook

Due to COVID-19, the event offers a walking lane and a drive-through lane and does not encourage people to mingle with their food.

“There won’t be any place to sit and mingle; we ask that anyone coming through the barbecue continue on afterwards,” Shewell said. “We will also have volunteers helping to ensure that there is six feet of distance between everyone as well as hand sanitizing stations.”

She says hot dogs and burgers will be served by Sinclair’s Catering, a food truck that has been inspected by Interior Health. The food will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

“This year online gambling has increased exponentially, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Shewell said. “In every region across BC, including Cranbrook, there are free resources available for those who wish to utilize them. This includes free counselling for gamblers or their loved ones.”

Shewell adds that anyone who wants to find out more about available resources can call the Gambling Support Line at 1-888-795-6111. They will be directed to Shewell if they live in the Kootenay Region and she will be able to guide them through their options.

“I provide outreach, advice and guidance on the programs available, counselling or alternative supports in the area, and how to help you achieve your goals. Whether people want to quit altogether or just figure out their goals, we are here to help,” she explained. “There are all kinds of resources available including online information, workshops and programs for people of all ages.”

For more information on the BC Responsible and Problem Gambling Program gambling support in British Columbia visit the website at www.bcresponsiblegambling.ca.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mary Jayne Blackmore to release memoir of life and growing up in Bountiful
Next story
Chronic pain clinic coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Just Posted

Weather event hits region

Mainroad is predicting up to roughly 10 mm of precipitation over next couple of days

Free community barbecue to be held in Cranbrook for Gambling Awareness Week

The BC Responsible and Problem Gambling Program is hosting community barbecue on Sat. October 24

Mary Jayne Blackmore to release memoir of life and growing up in Bountiful

Balancing Bountiful will explore Blackmore’s life growing up in the polygamist community of Bountiful, as well as her journeys around the world and how all of these experiences have contributed to the shaping of her understanding of faith, community, family and feminism

Duczek brothers hit the podium at World Wakesurfing Championship

Two Cranbrook brothers competing on wakesurfing’s biggest stage had podium finishes, as… Continue reading

Cranbrook Public Library expands its hours of operations.

The Cranbrook Public Library has moved to its next stage of reopening;… Continue reading

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Chronic pain clinic coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Dr. Kollipara, Anesthesiologist and chronic pain specialist, will lead the KBRH team

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Most Read